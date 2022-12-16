NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

