Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

