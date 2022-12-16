Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

