Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,381 shares of company stock worth $1,142,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

