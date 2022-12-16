Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $7.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

