Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$305,253.99 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56.
PPL opened at C$45.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.07 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The firm has a market cap of C$25.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.55%.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
