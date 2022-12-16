Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Stolper Co raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

