PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.31. The company has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.