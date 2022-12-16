Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

