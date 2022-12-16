Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

