Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $442,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,832.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $9,322,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,908.6% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

