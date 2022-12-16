Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.25. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

PLYA opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $984.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,404 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 997,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

