Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $946.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.