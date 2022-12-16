Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 13.99.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

