Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Price Performance

PBH opened at C$83.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

Premium Brands Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.