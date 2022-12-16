Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Primerica Stock Down 1.1 %

PRI opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.29. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

