REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.73. REV Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 1,227 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

REV Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of REV Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in REV Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in REV Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

