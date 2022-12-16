Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to €265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.50.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $222.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $271.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ferrari by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 914.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after buying an additional 169,031 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

