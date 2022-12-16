Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 40,010 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

RPRX stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

