Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Critical Comparison

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Ocugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$196.55 million ($2.38) -0.08 Ocugen $42.62 million 7.45 -$58.37 million ($0.35) -4.14

Analyst Recommendations

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ocugen 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,676.24%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 272.41%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -165.63% -74.93% Ocugen N/A -67.83% -59.94%

Risk & Volatility

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocugen beats Rubius Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Ocugen

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

