Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

SAR stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.43 million. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,016,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

