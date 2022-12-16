Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

SRPT stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.