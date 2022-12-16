Seneca House Advisors Sells 2,120 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 57,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 266,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

