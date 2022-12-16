Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Grows By 16.2%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $60.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

