Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Increases By 47.0%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,600 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the November 15th total of 655,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $55.85 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

