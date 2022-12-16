Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Increases By 55.5%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the November 15th total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haitian International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haitian International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Haitian International Price Performance

Shares of HAIIF opened at $2.40 on Friday. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

