Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in November

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 357,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

