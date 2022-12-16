SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

