SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $76,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

AAL opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

