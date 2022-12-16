SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

ILMN stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

