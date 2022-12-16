SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Illumina Trading Down 1.2 %
ILMN stock opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.86.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.