SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $58,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 48,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

