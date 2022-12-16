S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of S&P Global worth $121,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $344.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.79. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

