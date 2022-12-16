SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,206,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,794 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $150,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 555.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $1,328,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $137.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

