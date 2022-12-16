Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $6.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.28.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.89. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.