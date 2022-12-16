StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

