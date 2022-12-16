StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
