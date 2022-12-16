StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.64.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
