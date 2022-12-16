StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALA. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

