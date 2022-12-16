StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

