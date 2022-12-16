StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Trading Down 7.9 %
NYSE ENZ opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
