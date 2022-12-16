StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of LPCN opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
