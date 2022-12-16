StockNews.com Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $61,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 121.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 593,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 325,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

