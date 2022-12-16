StockNews.com Lowers Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

