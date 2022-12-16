StockNews.com Upgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

