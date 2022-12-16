StockNews.com Upgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Avnet Stock Performance
Avnet stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.
Avnet Company Profile
