Stolper Co Buys 133 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

