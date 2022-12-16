Stolper Co Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

