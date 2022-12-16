Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

