SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $275.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $371.14.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $220.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after buying an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

