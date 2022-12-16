Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2,935.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7,860.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $323.82 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.