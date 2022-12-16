Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SYY stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

