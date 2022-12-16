Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $22.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TALO opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.