Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 444,286 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $112,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.12 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

